TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Update

TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
TeamViewer Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.62. 4,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,031. TeamViewer has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14.
TeamViewer Company Profile
