TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Update

TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TeamViewer Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.62. 4,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,031. TeamViewer has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14.

TeamViewer Company Profile

TeamViewer SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer remote, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise cloud-based remote connectivity solution for scale, productivity, and security; TeamViewer Frontline, an enterprise augmented reality solution productivity platform; endpoint security for remote devices; TeamViewer Remote Management that manages, monitors, tracks, patches, and protects computers, devices, and software from a single platform; TeamViewer Mobile Device Management, which enables the onboarding, roll-out, management, and troubleshooting of mobile devices; and Tensor Embedded for after-sales support of connected equipment.

