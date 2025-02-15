Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Down 20.5% in January

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Telecom Italia Trading Down 8.0 %

TIIAY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.82. 6,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,719. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TIIAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

