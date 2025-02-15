Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,496,600 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the January 15th total of 2,639,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 777.0 days.
Telefónica Stock Performance
Shares of TEFOF remained flat at $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51.
Telefónica Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Telefónica
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.