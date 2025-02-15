Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,496,600 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the January 15th total of 2,639,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 777.0 days.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of TEFOF remained flat at $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.