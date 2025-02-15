TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.67%. TELUS International (Cda) updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.320-0.320 EPS.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 3.7 %

TIXT opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TIXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Canada upgraded TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

