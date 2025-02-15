TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Trading 10.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 107,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 467,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIXT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Canada raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth $8,211,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

