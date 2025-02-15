Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.78. 86,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 264,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

