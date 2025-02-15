Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.78. 86,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 264,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.
Tesco Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85.
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tesco
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.