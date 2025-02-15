Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 112719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Tesco in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

