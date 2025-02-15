Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by McBroom & Associates LLC

McBroom & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 5.3% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bonfire Financial bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $1,511,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 38,066 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $355.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $406.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,716. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

