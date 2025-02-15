Textron Inc. Issues $500 Million of 5.500% Notes due 2035

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) recently announced that on February 13, 2025, it successfully issued and sold $500,000,000 principal amount of its 5.500% Notes due May 15, 2035. This issuance was carried out pursuant to its Registration Statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-269915), with the related Prospectus dated February 22, 2023, further supplemented by the Prospectus Supplement dated February 10, 2025.

The underwriting of the Notes was supported by an Underwriting Agreement dated February 10, 2025, involving Textron and the underwriters, with BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. serving as managers. This Agreement encompassed the offer and sale of the Notes, inclusive of Underwriting Agreement Standard Provisions (Debt) dated February 10, 2025.

In conjunction with this financing activity, the company has filed several exhibits as part of its current report on Form 8-K. These include:– Underwriting Agreement dated February 10, 2025– Form of Global Note– Officers’ Certificate dated February 13, 2025, establishing the Notes pursuant to the Indenture dated as of September 10, 1999– Opinion of Bracewell LLP regarding the legality of the Notes– Consent of Bracewell LLP (included in the Opinion of Bracewell LLP)– Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

Textron Inc.’s strategic move with the issuance of these Notes aims to strengthen its financial position and enhance its capital structure for future growth and investment opportunities.

This report signifies a significant financial event for the company and highlights Textron’s proactive measures to navigate the evolving market landscape successfully.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

