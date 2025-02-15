The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $52.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG stock opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.31.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.