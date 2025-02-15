The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TOIIW remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,267. Oncology Institute has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

