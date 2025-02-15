The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 76.70 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 76.70 ($0.97), with a volume of 3294223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.80 ($1.00).

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 93.18. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 0.22.

Get The Renewables Infrastructure Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Renewables Infrastructure Group

In other The Renewables Infrastructure Group news, insider Richard Morse purchased 48,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £40,142.95 ($50,526.05). 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

TRIG is an investment company whose purpose is to generate sustainable returns from a diversified portfolio of renewables infrastructure that contribute towards a net zero carbon future.

TRIG’s diversified portfolio predominantly consists of operational wind farms, solar parks and battery storage projects in the UK and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.