TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKO. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 92.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in TKO Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TKO opened at $175.60 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $179.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of -418.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 5,419 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $769,172.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,870.30. The trade was a 43.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 117,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20,656,682.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,579,437 shares in the company, valued at $452,433,249.80. This represents a 4.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,498,297 shares of company stock valued at $387,671,461 and have sold 71,457 shares valued at $10,153,456. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TKO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark downgraded TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.08.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

