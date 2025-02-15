Tomer Weingarten Sells 70,642 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,710,949.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,760,163.72. This trade represents a 6.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, February 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,178 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $243,763.10.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.28.

On Friday, December 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,444,911.36.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $1,938,758.76.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 0.75. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $30.36.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 778.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,816,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,597,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,129,000 after purchasing an additional 921,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $7,167,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

