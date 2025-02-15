Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading 5.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.15. 216,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,503,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($23.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($203.00) by $180.00. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,197.86% and a negative return on equity of 163.95%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -1762.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,600.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,907 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 5,932.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,662,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,635,119 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

