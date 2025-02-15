Top Bitcoin Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 12th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and CleanSpark are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that are involved in the trading, mining, or investment in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the cryptocurrency market without directly owning digital assets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,522,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,544,715. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

MARA (MARA)

NASDAQ:MARA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,163,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,373,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 5.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. MARA has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $34.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CLSK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,974,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,812,789. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 95.15 and a beta of 4.24. CleanSpark has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $24.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

Featured Articles