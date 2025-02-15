Top Growth Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 15th

BlackRock, Novo Nordisk A/S, Blackstone, Apollo Global Management, and Welltower are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies that are expected to grow earnings and revenue at a faster rate than the average business in the market. These stocks typically do not pay dividends, as the companies reinvest their earnings back into growing the business. Investors are attracted to growth stocks for the potential for significant capital appreciation over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

NYSE:BLK traded down $7.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $973.22. 965,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,378. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,019.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $972.80. The company has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $745.55 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.94. 9,865,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,598,048. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.83. The company has a market cap of $349.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $77.82 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE:BX traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.09. 4,179,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,978. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.28. The company has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $115.82 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.95. 2,665,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,579. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The company has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.96.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Welltower stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.03. 1,878,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,219. Welltower has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $151.96. The stock has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.83.

