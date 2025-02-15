Top Growth Stocks To Watch Today – February 12th

Blackstone, Apollo Global Management, Novo Nordisk A/S, Welltower, BlackRock, Prologis, and SpringWorks Therapeutics are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies that have the potential to consistently grow their earnings and revenue at an above-average rate compared to the overall market. These stocks typically do not pay dividends to shareholders, as the companies reinvest their profits back into the business to fuel further growth. Growth stocks are often sought after by investors looking for capital appreciation and willing to tolerate higher volatility in exchange for potentially higher returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX stock traded down $3.61 on Wednesday, hitting $161.18. 2,601,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,973. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $115.82 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $116.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $157.59. 2,178,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.50. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NVO traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $81.71. 4,095,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,177,077. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $78.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

WELL traded up $4.79 on Wednesday, reaching $148.19. 1,630,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,997. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.27. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $85.40 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 97.54, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BLK traded down $14.74 on Wednesday, reaching $973.46. 235,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,192. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,023.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $971.96. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $745.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

PLD traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $120.38. 1,324,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,693. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.14. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

SWTX traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $57.47. 2,145,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

