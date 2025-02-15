Top Manufacturing Stocks To Follow Now – February 13th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Vertiv, Palo Alto Networks, BigBear.ai, Exxon Mobil, Salesforce, and Danaher are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the production of goods and products. These stocks are typically tied to the manufacturing industry and can include companies in various sectors like automobiles, electronics, machinery, and consumer goods. Investors often consider manufacturing stocks as a way to invest in the broader economy and may be influenced by factors such as consumer demand, industrial production, and global economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE:TSM traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,547,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,324,090. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.29 and a 200-day moving average of $188.58. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $122.91 and a 1 year high of $226.40.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.63. 9,434,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,257,152. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.11.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $198.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,703,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $207.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.28.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BigBear.ai stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 85,287,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,755,461. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.95. 6,096,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,580,540. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $100.42 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $326.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,188. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $312.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.07. 3,088,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,513. Danaher has a 1 year low of $196.80 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.28.

