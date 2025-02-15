Trademark Financial Management LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trademark Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $427.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $428.69. The stock has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.