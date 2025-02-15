Trademark Financial Management LLC Has $231,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Trademark Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,343 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 286.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

