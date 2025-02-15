Trademark Financial Management LLC Invests $428,000 in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $257,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDMO opened at $44.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $204.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

