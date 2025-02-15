Trademark Financial Management LLC Invests $520,000 in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC owned 0.17% of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGHG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the third quarter worth $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter worth about $802,000.

Shares of IGHG opened at $78.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.42. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $78.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

