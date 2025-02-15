TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of TransDigm Group worth $59,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 42.7% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,038,951,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after acquiring an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,755,000 after acquiring an additional 48,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,740,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,506,000 after acquiring an additional 32,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total value of $3,771,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,524. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,525 shares of company stock valued at $139,851,401 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,315.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,300.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,317.12. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,136.27 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,462.35.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

