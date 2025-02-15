Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.20

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous interim dividend of $0.17.
Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
About Treasury Wine Estates
