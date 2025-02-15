Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.20

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous interim dividend of $0.17.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, DAOU Vineyards, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, St Hubert’s The Stag, Lindeman’s, Squealing pig, Blossom Hill, Frank Family Vineyards, Pepperjack, Wynns, Matua, Seppelt, Beringer, Etude, Sterling Vineyards, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags’ Leap, Beringer Bros, and Castello di Gabbiano.

