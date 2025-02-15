Triad Group (LON:TRD) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Time to Buy?

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 358 ($4.51) and last traded at GBX 358 ($4.51). Approximately 7,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 8,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.41).

Triad Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 310.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 296.64. The company has a market cap of £59.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.

