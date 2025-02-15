Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.67.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $413.31 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $223.09 and a 12 month high of $419.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,530.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.73.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

