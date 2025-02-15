UBS Group Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $15.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYFT. Barclays decreased their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -83.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.16. Lyft has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $188,352.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 314,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,424,987. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,408,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $121,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,248 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,681,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Lyft by 354.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 266,185 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 207,672 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Lyft by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 142,880 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Lyft by 10,225.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 424,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 420,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

