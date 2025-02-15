United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Director James Noyce Buys 2,000 Shares

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) Director James Noyce purchased 2,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $53,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,712.52. The trade was a 7.90 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
United Fire Group Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ UFCS opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $31.70.
United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.64. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 4.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on UFCS. StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on United Fire Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.
United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.
