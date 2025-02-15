United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Director James Noyce Buys 2,000 Shares

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) Director James Noyce purchased 2,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $53,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,712.52. The trade was a 7.90 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Fire Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $31.70.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.64. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 4.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in United Fire Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 79,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Fire Group by 716.3% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on UFCS. StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on United Fire Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UFCS

United Fire Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.