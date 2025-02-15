United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Short Interest Down 21.4% in January

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 62,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Ray Shelton Twine III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 196,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,148.80. This trade represents a 5.36 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Simanovsky sold 3,246,275 shares of United Homes Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $15,419,806.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,775,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,434,693.75. The trade was a 64.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $318,350. 85.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Homes Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHG. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Homes Group during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Homes Group during the third quarter worth $97,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in United Homes Group by 260.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in United Homes Group by 189.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in United Homes Group by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Homes Group Price Performance

United Homes Group Company Profile

Shares of UHG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.09. 51,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,663. United Homes Group has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $198.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34.

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

Featured Stories

