UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the January 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 256,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.72% of UTStarcom as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

UTStarcom Price Performance

NASDAQ UTSI traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on UTStarcom in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on UTStarcom

UTStarcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.