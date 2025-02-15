V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 264 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $128.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $108.90 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

