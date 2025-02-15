V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $977,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $3,278,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

CBOE stock opened at $202.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $221.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

