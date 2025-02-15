V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 1,341 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 184.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.75. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Citigroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.