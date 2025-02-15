V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 204 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,965,000 after purchasing an additional 235,091 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK opened at $155.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.79. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $131.39 and a 52-week high of $223.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. The trade was a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total value of $3,155,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,155,169.76. The trade was a 22.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,956 shares of company stock valued at $10,387,731. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

