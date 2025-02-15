Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,920 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $123.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.48. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.