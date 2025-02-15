Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,210 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

VXUS stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

