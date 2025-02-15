Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. FMR LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 86.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,072 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 12,919.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419,351 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in PayPal by 21.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,356 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $387,435,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in PayPal by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,162 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PayPal from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.52.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

