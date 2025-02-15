Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.83 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,479,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,676,000 after purchasing an additional 339,637 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,845.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 304,467 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

