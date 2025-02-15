Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,979 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 697,335 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,754,000 after buying an additional 28,940 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 541 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 19,517 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH opened at $523.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $481.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $523.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.48.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.32.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

