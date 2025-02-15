Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 646 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Diageo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Diageo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DEO stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $105.72 and a 12 month high of $154.71. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.16.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.28%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

