Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Decreased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $135.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $116.84 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.67.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.46.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

