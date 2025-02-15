Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $7.90. Valneva shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 84,288 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Valneva alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valneva

Valneva Trading Down 14.4 %

Institutional Trading of Valneva

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $542.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valneva by 33.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,748 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Valneva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Valneva by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.