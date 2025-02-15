Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALNGet Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $7.90. Valneva shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 84,288 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Valneva Trading Down 14.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $542.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valneva by 33.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,748 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Valneva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Valneva by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

