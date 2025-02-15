Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $7.90. Valneva shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 84,288 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Friday, January 31st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valneva
Valneva Trading Down 14.4 %
Institutional Trading of Valneva
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valneva by 33.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,748 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Valneva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Valneva by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.
Valneva Company Profile
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Valneva
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.