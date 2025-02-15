Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 25,888 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,732,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.33% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $33,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 387,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2,121.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 314,380 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 315,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 45,276 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

GSBD opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

