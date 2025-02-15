Van ECK Associates Corp Has $21.69 Million Stock Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,327,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 169,543 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.53% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $21,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $1,677,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,697.58. This trade represents a 60.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana Glassman sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $159,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,762.02. This represents a 37.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,137 in the last ninety days. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE HLX opened at $8.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.68 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

