Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $27,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 24.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $609,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $135.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $116.84 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.67.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

