Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 254.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166,342 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in PayPal by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PayPal from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens upped their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on PayPal from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

