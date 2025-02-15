Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $34,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5,727,072.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,889,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,934 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth about $84,714,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,805.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,432,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,221,000 after purchasing an additional 973,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,017,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,429,000 after purchasing an additional 880,693 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $57.17 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $58.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.26.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

