VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

