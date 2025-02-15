VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,042,000.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of REMX opened at $41.21 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $274.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.39.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.